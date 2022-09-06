Scandal-plagued Boris Johnson hits out at Russia

The outgoing British PM accused Moscow of causing the energy crisis, and offered his support for the new government

Boris Johnson, in his final speech as UK prime minister on Tuesday morning, likened himself to a “booster rocket,” and warned Russian President Vladimir Putin not to “blackmail” the British people – while offering “the most fervent support” to the incoming government of Liz Truss.

Johnson, who led his party to a landslide election victory in 2019, stepped down as Conservative leader on July 7 after more than 50 members of Parliament resigned from his government within 48 hours. It followed a series of high-profile scandals. Already on shaky ground over the parties held at Downing Street in violation of Covid-19 rules, the prime minister had no other option but to resign after it was revealed that he had appointed as his deputy chief whip an MP with a known record of alleged sexual misconduct.

Speaking before a crowd of journalists and officials, Johnson listed what he considers to be the main achievements of his tenure, including supplying weapons to Ukraine, which he said: “may very well have helped change the course of the biggest European war for 80 years.”

“We have and will continue to have that economic strength to give people the cash they need to get through this energy crisis that has been caused by Putin’s vicious war,” he added.

Moscow has argued that the skyrocketing energy prices were caused by the sanctions on Russia and other policies of Western leaders, rather than the military operation in Ukraine.

Johnson promised that the “compassionate Conservative government” of his successor will take all possible measures to get the country through the crisis, adding: “And if Putin thinks that he can succeed by blackmailing or bullying the British people, then he is utterly deluded.”

The outgoing prime minister, who will formally offer his resignation to Queen Elizabeth later today, hinted at the forced nature of his resignation, but offered “the most fervent support” to Truss’ government, while calling on fellow Tories to do the same – giving the example of his dog Dilyn and Downing Street cat Larry.

“And I’ll just say to my party: if Dilyn and Larry can put behind them their occasional difficulties, then so can the Conservative Party,” Johnson said.

Regarding future plans, Johnson said he is “like one of those booster rockets that has fulfilled its function.”

The speech was followed by a storm of applause which continued until Johnson and his wife Carrie left Downing Street by car.