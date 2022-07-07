icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigns as Tory leader
7 Jul, 2022 11:38
HomeWorld News

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigns as Tory leader

The British prime minister has stepped down amid a non-stop wave of officials resigning
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigns as Tory leader
Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the nation as he announces his resignation outside 10 Downing Street on July 7, 2022 in London, England. © Getty Images / Vudi Xhymshiti

Boris Johnson announced his resignation as leader of the UK’s Conservative Party on Thursday. He leaves amid several high-profile scandals, and following a wave of resignations of senior cabinet members. Johnson will remain acting head of the government until a new person is selected for the job.

Johnson said that shortly before his speech, he appointed new cabinet members to replace those who refused to have him as their boss this week.

The long list of high-ranking officials who have recently left the government, dissatisfied with Johnson, includes Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid. Johnson fired Leveling Up, Housing and Communities Secretary Michael Gove on Wednesday, who, according to UK media, urged the PM to step down.

Johnson capped his short address by expressing gratitude to his wife and family for enduring the hard times. He also thanked cabinet members who stood by him, and the British voters who entrusted him with the leadership of the country.

Liz Truss to skip G20 meeting, return to UK – BBC
Read more
Liz Truss to skip G20 meeting, return to UK – BBC

Despite surviving a no-confidence vote in Parliament last month, Johnson and his cabinet have been increasingly embroiled in a number of controversies. In May, an internal inquiry confirmed that government officials had routinely flouted Covid-19 social distancing rules, and several of them, including Johnson himself, were fined.

On Tuesday, Johnson admitted that he made a “bad mistake” by appointing Chris Pincher as deputy chief whip, an official tasked with marshaling government procedures. Pincher resigned from his post late last week following allegations of sexual misconduct.

Johnson was elected party leader three years ago, months after his predecessor, Theresa May, resigned amid pressure over her Brexit policies. After taking over as prime minister in July 2019, he called a snap election and won a mandate to lead the country in December. His promise to decisively bring the country out of the EU was the cornerstone of his campaign.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Multi-polar world: Why the current crisis is bringing India and Russia even closer
Multi-polar world: Why the current crisis is bringing India and Russia even closer FEATURE
Dmitri Trenin: Russia has made a decisive break with the West and is ready to help shape a new world order
Dmitri Trenin: Russia has made a decisive break with the West and is ready to help shape a new world order FEATURE
Nuclear family: How Ukraine helped North Korea develop the world's deadliest weapons
Nuclear family: How Ukraine helped North Korea develop the world's deadliest weapons FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Elite liberal order
0:00
24:52
No faith in politics? Hussein Solomon, Senior Professor, Department of Political Science, University of the Free State
0:00
28:59
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies