UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigns as Tory leader
7 Jul, 2022 11:13
Liz Truss to skip G20 meeting, return to UK – BBC

British foreign secretary will reportedly return to London as fallout from PM's resignation spreads
FILE PHOTO. Boris Johnson and Liz Truss. ©Henry Nicholls / Pool / Getty Images

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will not attend the upcoming meeting of G20 foreign ministers in Indonesia, BBC reported on Thursday. She plans to return to London due to the resignation of Tory leader Boris Johnson.

Her return was also reported by Guardian chief political correspondent Jessica Elgot.

Johnson tendered his resignation as the head of the Conservative Party after dozens of government officials refused to work for him this week. According to a separate report by the British broadcaster, he wants to keep his job as the head of the British government until autumn.

READ MORE: UK PM Johnson to resign as Tory leader today – BBC

The walkout was triggered by Downing Street's admission that the prime minister knew about allegations of sexual misconduct against MP Chris Pincher when he appointed him deputy chief whip. Pincher resigned the position last week.

The G20 Foreign Minister's meeting is scheduled for Thursday and Friday.

