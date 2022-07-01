Online voting kicks off in Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest

People are invited to pick their favorite entry from among the shots submitted by young photojournalists from around the globe

The jury is out on which shot submitted by a young photojournalist is the most impressive in 2022, and internet users are welcome to share their opinion and help decide who wins this year’s Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest.

The contenders vying for the prize come from 14 countries.

All a user has to do to cast their vote is follow this link and click the icon next to the shot they like most.

Potential jurors have the whole of July ahead of them to browse through the works shortlisted this year, and make an informed choice.

The entries are divided into four categories: ‘Top News,’ ‘Sports,’ ‘My Planet,’ and ‘Portrait. A Hero of Our Time.’

Unlike last year, internet users do not need to have a social media account to participate.

The author of the most-upvoted photo will be announced in early August, receiving a certificate from the organizers.

In September, the contest’s committee will unveil the prize-winners from the shortlist, as well as the winner of the Grand Prix.

By the end of the year, the organizers hope to set up a roadshow featuring the winners’ works. The exhibit is expected to make landfall in various cities across the world, though for now no further details are forthcoming.

Last year’s main prize was split between Russian photographer Mary Gelman and her colleague from Turkey, Sebnem Coskun.

Gelman’s work depicted the moving love story of an elderly couple with Down syndrome living in a special social village. Her Turkish counterpart enchanted the public and the committee alike with her shot, illustrating the impact that the Covid-19 pandemic has had on the environment. The photo showed a freediver surrounded by plastic waste as she made her descent in the Bosphorus.

The photos shortlisted this year depict, among other themes, the fight against Covid 19 in the Philippines and the so-called migrant caravan in Central America.

The annual event is organized by Rossiya Segodnya, Russia’s state-run media group, with RT being one of the contest’s media partners.

The competition’s objective is to jump-start young photojournalists from around the world, and help them make a name for themselves in the industry. It also seeks to remind the public of just how important and, at times, challenging the job of photojournalism is.

The contest is named after Russian photojournalist Andrei Stenin, who was killed in 2014 while covering the conflict in Eastern Ukraine. The car he was traveling in came under artillery shelling.