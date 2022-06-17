Finalists of Andrei Stenin press photography award revealed (PHOTOS)

The competition shortlist contains entries from 14 countries

The finalists of this year’s Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest have been announced.

Photographers from 14 countries are competing in four categories: ‘Top News’, ‘Sport’, ‘My Planet’, and ‘Portrait’. The winners will be announced in September in Moscow.

The photos chosen for the final depict key events from around the globe, including anti-government protests in Armenia, a migrant caravan in Central America, floods in Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as the recovery from Covid-19, and the storming of the US Capitol building in Washington, DC.

The award is named after Andrei Stenin, a young photojournalist killed while covering the conflict in Donbass in 2014.

The event is organized by Rossiya Segodnya, Russia’s state-run media group. RT is one of the contest’s media partners.