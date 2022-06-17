icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 Jun, 2022 08:13
HomeRussia & FSU

Finalists of Andrei Stenin press photography award revealed (PHOTOS)

The competition shortlist contains entries from 14 countries
Finalists of Andrei Stenin press photography award revealed (PHOTOS)
A man rests in a boat in Dhaka, Bangladesh. © Muhammad Amdad Hossain

The finalists of this year’s Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest have been announced.

Photographers from 14 countries are competing in four categories: ‘Top News’, ‘Sport’, ‘My Planet’, and ‘Portrait’. The winners will be announced in September in Moscow.

The photos chosen for the final depict key events from around the globe, including anti-government protests in Armenia, a migrant caravan in Central America, floods in Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as the recovery from Covid-19, and the storming of the US Capitol building in Washington, DC.

The award is named after Andrei Stenin, a young photojournalist killed while covering the conflict in Donbass in 2014.

The event is organized by Rossiya Segodnya, Russia’s state-run media group. RT is one of the contest’s media partners.

RT
Underwater greenhouses off the coast of Noli, Italy. © Giacomo d’Orlando

RT
Workers collect red chili peppers. © Abdul Momin
RT
Migrants clash with soldiers and police officers near the Guatemala-Honduras border, January 2021. © Esteban Biba.
RT
Flooding in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. © Armin Graca
RT
© Danilo Garcia Di Meo

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Remembering the Falklands conflict: How Argentina's 'little victorious war' instead became a huge success for Margaret Thatcher
Remembering the Falklands conflict: How Argentina's 'little victorious war' instead became a huge success for Margaret Thatcher FEATURE
How Russian troops confronted NATO forces in Yugoslavia, in a significant post-Soviet first
How Russian troops confronted NATO forces in Yugoslavia, in a significant post-Soviet first FEATURE
The Russian language in post-Soviet Ukraine: 30 years of discrimination against the country's most popular tongue
The Russian language in post-Soviet Ukraine: 30 years of discrimination against the country's most popular tongue FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Walk back?
0:00
28:1
CrossTalk: Global recession
0:00
26:48
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies