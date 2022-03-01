 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Mar, 2022 10:58
Kadyrov confirms Chechen casualties

The leader of Chechnya urged Ukrainian soldiers to defect and fight “side by side” with the Russians
Soldiers assembled in Grozny in Russia’s Chechen Republic, February 25, 2022. © Chechen Republic Press Service.

The head of the Chechen Republic has confirmed casualties among the region's soldiers fighting in Ukraine.

Two soldiers from Chechnya have been killed and six were wounded, Ramzan Kadyrov wrote on social media on Tuesday, without elaborating. He claimed that the fallen troops “had an order to minimize civilian casualties in Ukraine, which they did.”

Kadyrov also urged Ukrainian soldiers to defect and fight “side by side” with the advancing Russian forces.

The heads of the Dagestan and Kalmykia Republics of Russia have each confirmed the deaths of one soldier from each region.

Russia invaded the neighboring country last week, arguing that it was defending the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, which broke off from Ukraine following the 2014 Maidan. Kiev insists the attack was entirely unprovoked and has rallied the international community for help.

The Defense Ministry first acknowledged that an undisclosed number of Russian soldiers were killed or taken prisoner on Sunday – the fourth day of the invasion.

Many countries, including the US, UK, and EU member states, have imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia.

Russians and Ukrainians held the first round of peace talks in Belarus on Monday, without tangible results.

