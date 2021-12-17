 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia & Former Soviet Union

Russia demands YouTube restore RT's German broadcast channel

17 Dec, 2021 14:00
Get short URL
Russia demands YouTube restore RT's German broadcast channel
RT DE studio in Moscow, Russia, December 16, 2021. © Vladimir Astapkovich/Sputnik
Russia’s media regulator has warned that it could curtail or block access to YouTube unless the American tech giant restores the "RT auf Sendung" channel. The platform deleted RT DE’s newly launched service on Thursday.

Regulator Roskomnadzor, has sent a notice to Google, YouTube’s parent company demanding that the platform lift all restrictions on the channel, which allowed internet audiences to watch RT’s newly launched around-the-clock German-language broadcasts live.

Read more
YouTube deletes RT’s German language channel showing newly launched 24/7 TV broadcast YouTube deletes RT’s German language channel showing newly launched 24/7 TV broadcast

YouTube took down RT auf Sendung (RT On the Air) five hours after it began showing content. As a result, Roskomnadzor blasted YouTube’s “unprecedented” actions as “an act of censorship” that violates Moscow's law.

If the platform fails to comply, it could receive a formal warning and then be “partially or completely” blocked in Russia, the regulator warned.

YouTube said it deleted the channel for what it considered a violation of its terms of service. It later explained that owners of previously deleted accounts are barred from launching and operating new ones.

The platform took down two of RT DE’s accounts in September, over what it claimed was a violation of community guidelines for alleged “medical misinformation” in four videos, without elaborating further or providing specific examples.

RT’s editor-in-chief, Margarita Simonyan, called the move at the time a “declaration of media war against Russia by Germany.”

Before its removal, RT DE was the fourth-most influential German-language news source on the platform, surpassing Deutsche Welle and a number of other news broadcasters, according to Tubular Labs.

You can WATCH the live broadcast of the new channel on RT DE’s official website.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies