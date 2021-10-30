Police investigate woman’s butt pics in front of St. Petersburg cathedral days after male blogger & gf jailed for racy images

Russian police are investigating racy images posted this summer by a woman who sells access to her raunchier photos online. Earlier, a similar stunt landed a blogger and his girlfriend in jail.

Police are investigating a woman from St. Petersburg who posted provocative images and may have broken the law by doing so. Irina Volkova got into trouble over a short video and photo in which she shows off her butt in front of one of the city’s major tourist attractions, St. Isaac’s Cathedral.

Predominantly used now as a museum, the church also regularly hosts religious services, and Volkova’s critics say people could be offended by the racy images. Intentionally insulting people’s religious sentiments in a public space is punishable by up to a year in prison in Russia.

Police said they detained Volkova, who they did not identify by name, as part of the investigation, and have not indicated whether she will face charges. It’s not clear if anyone filed a formal complaint over the content.

The 31-year-old mother of one was caught in a wider hunt for online personalities who use churches as props for publicity stunts. It was triggered by the trial of blogger Ruslan Bobiev and his girlfriend Asya Akimova, who posted images in which they simulate fellatio in front of Moscow’s St. Basil’s Cathedral. The girl was wearing a police jacket in the shots. The couple, whose real names are Ruslani Murojonzod and Anastasia Chistova, were each sentenced this week to 10 months in prison.

Also on rt.com Blogger & girlfriend given 10 months in Russian prison after snapping photo simulating oral sex outside iconic Moscow cathedral

The publicly available content that police are investigating was posted several months ago, and was deleted after the scandal broke. Volkova claimed that loan sharks were out to get her for being late paying them back. She has a small online footprint, with just over 4,000 followers on Instagram, and offers more explicit images of herself through a paid subscription to a Telegram channel.

The management of the museum distanced themselves from the scandal, saying that paying attention to “street racers, traffic, and whatever happens outside of Saint Isaac’s Cathedral” is not in their job description, and that they have no quarrel with Volkova.

Earlier this month, an OnlyFan model nicknamed Lola Bunny received similar flak over a video in which she flashed her breasts while posing in front of St. Basil’s Cathedral.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!