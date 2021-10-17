RT’s special coverage as Russian movie crew returns to Earth after first-ever space shoot
Actress Yulia Peresild and filmmaker Klim Shipenko spent 12 days in space, where they filmed footage for an upcoming drama titled ‘The Challenge’.Also on rt.com Back to Earth: Soyuz capsule with Russian crew behind first space movie successfully lands in Kazakhstan
Peresild stars in it as a cardiac surgeon who is recruited to go to the International Space Station to perform an emergency procedure on an ailing cosmonaut. The project was organized by Russia’s Channel One television and the space agency Roscosmos.
RT is covering the return of the filmmakers from its studio in Moscow, Roscosmos Mission Control Center, as well as Soyuz MS-18’s landing site in Kazakhstan.Also on rt.com Shoot for the stars: Russian duo making world’s first space feature film set to return to Earth
