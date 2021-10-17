Back to Earth: Soyuz capsule with Russian crew behind first space movie successfully lands in Kazakhstan

The return capsule carrying Russian actress Yulia Peresild and filmmaker Klim Shipenko, the first people to conduct location shooting for a movie in space, has successfully landed, the space agency Roscosmos has reported.

The Soyuz MS-18 spaceship piloted by cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky has delivered him and the two members of the pioneering film crew back from the International Space Station (ISS).

The capsule reentered the atmosphere and parachuted down in a remote region of Kazakhstan's steppe. The crew members are said to be in good condition after the touchdown.

The rescuers helped the trio out of the capsule. They will undergo a medical check before being flown from Kazakhstan to Moscow Region. A press conference with the Soyuz MS-19 crew is scheduled for Tuesday.

“We had a good landing. Everything happened in a routine manner,” Peresild told Channel 1 after returning to Earth.

Актриса Юлия Пересильд, как мы можем видеть, чувствует себя прекрасно! 👩‍🚀Вместе с Климом Шипенко она провела в космосе 12 суток. pic.twitter.com/QGFKUQzbOs — РОСКОСМОС (@roscosmos) October 17, 2021

However, the actress confessed that she was feeling “a bit sad” because “12 days initially seemed like a lot, but when it was all ending, I didn’t want to say goodbye.”

She also praised Novitsky, describing the cosmonaut as “great” and saying that “nothing is scary” when he’s around.

Also on rt.com RT’s special coverage as Russian movie crew returns to Earth after first-ever space shoot

Peresild and Shipenko spent 12 days on board the ISS after traveling to it on the Soyuz MS-19 ship earlier this month. The duo worked on the film ‘The Challenge’, a feature-length drama produced by Russia's television Channel 1 in collaboration with Roscosmos.

Also on rt.com Shoot for the stars: Russian duo making world’s first space feature film set to return to Earth

If you like this story, share it with a friend!