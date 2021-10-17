Russia's pioneering space movie crew undocks from ISS aboard Soyuz MS-18
The MS-18 capsule is scheduled to land in Kazakhstan later in the day. It is piloted by cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky and is also carrying actress Yulia Peresild and Klim Shipenko, director of the film 'The Challenge'.
A Russian trio said farewell to the station crew and closed the Soyuz MS-18 crew ship hatch at 4:41pm ET today. They undock at 9:14pm this evening. More... https://t.co/Hwwr4AEUI7pic.twitter.com/aXFOtG2H1O— International Space Station (@Space_Station) October 16, 2021
The two spent 12 days on board the ISS capturing footage for their dramatic film, the first ever to use a real orbital outpost as one of its filming locations.
