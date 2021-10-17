 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia's pioneering space movie crew undocks from ISS aboard Soyuz MS-18

17 Oct, 2021 01:15
©  NASA
The spaceship Soyuz MS-18 has undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) and is on its way back to Earth. Two of the crew members were in space to film footage for an upcoming feature-length movie.

The MS-18 capsule is scheduled to land in Kazakhstan later in the day. It is piloted by cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky and is also carrying actress Yulia Peresild and Klim Shipenko, director of the film 'The Challenge'.

The two spent 12 days on board the ISS capturing footage for their dramatic film, the first ever to use a real orbital outpost as one of its filming locations.

