Massive fire ravages dormitory of prestigious military school in downtown Moscow (VIDEO)
24 Sep, 2021 02:00
Over 100 people were evacuated after a dormitory caught fire at one of Russia’s oldest military schools, operated by the country’s defense ministry, causing the roof to partially collapse. No casualties have been reported.
A massive fire broke out at the Military University of Russia’s Ministry of Defense overnight on Friday. Footage from the scene shared online showed flames consuming the building’s roof as a thick column of smoke billowed from the site.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
Dear readers and commenters,
We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.
Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,
RT Team.