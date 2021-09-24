Massive fire ravages dormitory of prestigious military school in downtown Moscow (VIDEO)

Over 100 people were evacuated after a dormitory caught fire at one of Russia’s oldest military schools, operated by the country’s defense ministry, causing the roof to partially collapse. No casualties have been reported.

A massive fire broke out at the Military University of Russia’s Ministry of Defense overnight on Friday. Footage from the scene shared online showed flames consuming the building’s roof as a thick column of smoke billowed from the site. DETAILS TO FOLLOW