WHO says ‘no change’ in Sputnik V approval process after official claims it was ‘suspended’
“There is no new development of the situation. We are still awaiting additional data from the applicant and manufacturers,” a WHO spokesperson told the Russian news agency on Thursday.
The data in question is “necessary before the start of corrective and preventive measures aimed at reviewing the results of the audit and reviewing the remaining parts of the dossier.” After all the necessary paperwork is received, the approval process will resume, the spokesperson added.
Being world’s first registered vaccine against Covid-19, Sputnik V ran into trouble with getting an approval from the UN health watchdog. Earlier in the day, the assistant director of the Pan American Health Organization, Jarbas Barbosa, claimed the approval process has been “suspended.”Also on rt.com WHO pauses approval process for Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine after factory found in breach of ‘good manufacturing practices’
With the Sputnik V vaccine also awaiting a green light from the EU watchdog, European Medicines Agency (EMA), for months now, officials in Moscow – and experts around the world – have suggested that the protracted process has been politically motivated from the start.
