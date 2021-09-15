Early launch of Nord Stream 2 could ‘balance’ EU gas market & stop price surge – Kremlin
“Undoubtedly, the early commissioning of Nord Stream 2 will significantly balance the price parameters for natural gas in Europe, including on the physical market; this is obvious,” the official said, commenting on the unprecedented rise in European gas prices over the past 24 hours.Also on rt.com Gas price in Europe smashes historic high as EU debates limiting Russian imports
He stressed that given the current low storage volumes of the commodity, Europe is likely to need more gas than it currently receives, and to need it soon.
“The demand for gas is great; besides, it is still unclear what the winter will be like; if it is cold, then, of course, even more gas will be needed,” Peskov stated.
For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section
Dear readers and commenters,
We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.
Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,
RT Team.