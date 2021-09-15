 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Early launch of Nord Stream 2 could ‘balance’ EU gas market & stop price surge – Kremlin

15 Sep, 2021 11:27
Onshore facilities at the Nord Stream 2 gas distribution center in Lubmin, Germany, March 31, 2021. © Sputnik / Dmitry Lelchuk
The current sharp rise in gas prices in Europe has nothing to do with Russia, but the launch of the newly constructed Nord Stream 2 pipeline may stabilize the energy market, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov says.

Undoubtedly, the early commissioning of Nord Stream 2 will significantly balance the price parameters for natural gas in Europe, including on the physical market; this is obvious,” the official said, commenting on the unprecedented rise in European gas prices over the past 24 hours.

He stressed that given the current low storage volumes of the commodity, Europe is likely to need more gas than it currently receives, and to need it soon.

The demand for gas is great; besides, it is still unclear what the winter will be like; if it is cold, then, of course, even more gas will be needed,” Peskov stated.

