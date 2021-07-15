 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH: Russia scrambles four fighter jets as US Air Force B-52H bombers fly over Bering Sea heading towards country’s border

15 Jul, 2021 13:44
©  Russia’s Ministry of Defense
©  Russia’s Ministry of Defense

By Jonny Tickle

Russia’s Ministry of Defense has released a video of four fighter planes escorting three US Air Force B-52H bombers over the waters of the Bering Sea on Thursday, after they were spotted heading towards the country’s airspace.

According to the National Defense Management Center, Moscow detected three targets approaching the state border. Four planes – two MiG-31 and two Su-35 fighters – were scrambled to escort the American aircraft.

“The Russian fighter crews identified the aerial targets as B-52H strategic bombers of the US Air Force Global Strike Command and escorted them over the waters of the Bering Sea,” the center said.

After the bombers turned around, the Russian fighters returned to their home airfield, and there was no reported violation of state borders.

The Boeing B-52 bomber, also known as the Stratofortress, is a long-range, jet-powered plane first introduced in the 1950s.

Last week, Russia’s Ministry of Defense scrambled two Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jets after a US Navy Boeing P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft flew over the Black Sea, approaching the country’s border during NATO’s Sea Breeze multinational naval exercise.

