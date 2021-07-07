WATCH: Russia scrambles two fighter jets as American P-8 Poseidon plane flies over Black Sea during NATO military exercises
According to the National Defense Control Center, on Tuesday evening two planes were scrambled after the radar detected a target approaching Russian airspace.
#Footage On July 6 in the evening, two #Su30SM fighters of the Russian #BlackSeaFleet's maritime aviation & air defence on-duty forces were scrambled for escorting a Boeing #P8Poseidon aircraft over the #BlackSea#RussianAirForce#AirEscort#RussianPlanes#AircraftScramblepic.twitter.com/kUo66LDJaI— Минобороны России (@mod_russia) July 7, 2021
“The crews of the Russian fighters identified the aerial target as a Boeing P-8 Poseidon aircraft and escorted it over the Black Sea,” the National Defense Control Center said.
The Poseidon, initially introduced in 2013, is a plane currently in use with the US Navy. It can perform military operations against surface ships and submarines, and carries the notorious Harpoon missile.
The Su-30 is a supermaneuverable air-superiority fighter jet built by Russia’s Sukhoi aircraft manufacturer.
The Black Sea is currently seeing increased military activity due to NATO’s Sea Breeze multinational naval exercise. The large-scale drills, which involve the US, UK and Ukraine, as well as a handful of other European nations, are seeing the participation of around 4,000 personnel, 40 warships and 30 aircraft.
