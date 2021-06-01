Link to porn site found in Ukrainian textbook for schools leads to criminal investigation

A criminal case on the distribution of pornographic content among minors has been launched in Ukraine after the discovery of a link to an adult website in a Ukrainian language textbook, the country’s Prosecutor General said.

A link to a porn site was recently found in a textbook which had been used to teach tenth graders the Ukrainian language since 2018, Ukraine’s Prosecutor General, Irina Venediktova, announced on Tuesday.

Children in Ukraine start school at the age of six, with the country’s tenth graders on average being 16 years old.

“It’s unclear if it was a joke or some sort of prank. But can you imagine how many kids we’ve raised over the past three years with such a book,” she pointed out.

The authorities reacted to the revelation “in an appropriate manner,” with the prosecutors launching a criminal case and cyberpolice blocking the adult website in question, Venediktova assured.

Also on rt.com British moms team up to make porn they’d be happy for their children to watch

The blunder was first reported two weeks ago by the author of the ill-fated textbook, Aleksandr Avramenko. The famous educator and host of TV and radio shows took to Facebook to complain about the sluggishness of the Ukrainian authorities, who, according to him, were in no hurry to fulfill his appeal to block the R-rated website.

Avramenko explained that he cited some materials from what used to be an official news portal of one of the districts in Ukraine’s Kirovograd Region in his textbook and included a hyperlink in accordance with the copyright laws.

When his text was published in 2018, the website still belonged to the Novomyrhorod District, but last year the site was transferred to a new owner, who began using it to host a pornographic site, the author insisted, adding that “this metamorphosis has been discovered just now.”

The author suggested that this whole ordeal could be a provocation by some unnamed competitors who are jealous of his success.

“Why did this happen to my book? This year I submitted four textbooks to various contests and all of them won first places, leaving the rivals far behind. Maybe this is the reason? Unfortunately, I have enemies,” Avramenko wrote.

Also on rt.com ‘Pope's thumbs-up gave me more confidence,’ Instagram star says, as Vatican account likes ANOTHER model's sexy photo

He also didn’t rule out that it could all have been a simple coincidence. It’s now up to the Ukrainian investigators to confirm or deny the author’s suspicions.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!