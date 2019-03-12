British moms team up to make porn they’d be happy for their children to watch

Five British mothers have directed a porn film they say they would be happy for their teenage children to watch. They were inspired to action after viewing hardcore porn that's freely available online, including simulated rape.

“If that was the first time I’d seen anything about sex I’d be petrified. I just thought all of a sudden that I was going to throw up,” Sarah Nuttal, 40, from North Wales told The Mirror.

“We need to show kids that there’s something else than this horrible sh*t we see on the internet. If my son treated a woman like that I would kick his arse to kingdom come.”

Another of the mother’s, Sarah Louise, from Manchester, actually vomited after being shown rape-based porn while another parent quit the Channel 4 show in anger and disgust at what she had seen including adult films based on violence, female submission and rape.

The group of mothers worked with industry experts to produce their own pornography, which they would be happy for their own children to watch. They wrote, cast, directed and edited the 12-minute film which will premiere on the final episode of the TV series.

The mothers wanted to create a film that functioned as a porno while simultaneously educating children about healthy attitudes to sex and relationships in general.

The show will debut on March 20 and will climax in a viewing of the full porn film at the conclusion of the three-part series when the mother’s efforts will be shown to a select group of family and friends as part of the Channel 4 documentary.

According to the NSPCC, roughly 65 percent of 15 to 16-year-olds have seen pornography, as have roughly 28 percent of 11 to 12-year-olds.

