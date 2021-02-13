 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US Senate ACQUITS Trump after just 7 Republicans side with Democrats
HomeRussia & Former Soviet Union

VIDEOS show mountains of snow, collapsed roofs & sliding trucks as Moscow gets hit by record-breaking snowfall

13 Feb, 2021 21:22
Get short URL
VIDEOS show mountains of snow, collapsed roofs & sliding trucks as Moscow gets hit by record-breaking snowfall
© Sputnik/ Yevgeniy Biyatov
The Russian capital has been hit with the worst snowfall in decades, with freak weather disrupting air travel and bringing traffic to a halt. Several people have been injured as a result of roofs collapsing in the Moscow Region.

The adverse weather befell the city and the surrounding region on Friday, and the snow continued falling for over two straight days. A snowfall this intense hasn’t been registered in the city for some 50 years, with the current record being held by one in 1973.

The mountains of snow brought multiple roads across the city to a literal stop overnight.

Heavy vehicles fared especially poorly in the thick snow, with trucks pictured sliding on the roads and failing to ascend even the slightest slope.

Multiple videos circulating online show good samaritans in SUVs trying to tow the trucks across the city – and some even managing to pull that off.

The Moscow Ring Road, the city’s crucial traffic artery, has been clogged with heavy trucks, that in some spots managed to move only a few meters in several hours.

The ultimate traffic jam at the ring road prompted some motorists to break all the rules and attempt to drive on the wrong side of it, footage circulating online shows.

Some motorists – and taxi passengers – have given up on their vehicles entirely, braving the weather on foot. Those trying to reach the city’s airports to catch their flights were apparently the most desperate to take this option.

Those who got to the airports have, however, discovered that air traffic is also being disrupted, with dozens of flights delayed. While the terminals have been all but deserted lately due to coronavirus pandemic, they were filmed utterly crowded with passengers on Saturday.

The amassed snow has damaged several buildings across the Moscow Region. The roof of a gym has collapsed, but luckily it was empty during the incident. Images from the scene show the building filled with snow and pieces of the roof that was completely destroyed.

The snow has also obliterated a light hangar outside Moscow, while several people were working inside. One person was injured during the collapse, while at least two more were trapped under the rubble.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies