 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia & Former Soviet Union

An attack on freedom of speech? Russian Embassy slams US plans to shorten foreign journalists visas from 5 years to just 240 days

27 Oct, 2020 19:13
Get short URL
An attack on freedom of speech? Russian Embassy slams US plans to shorten foreign journalists visas from 5 years to just 240 days
FILE PHOTO: The building of the Russian Embassy in Washington. © Sputnik / Mikhail Turgiev

By Jonny Tickle

The Russian Embassy in Washington has criticized the US for proposing new restrictions on visas for journalists and threatening that American media workers could also be negatively affected by reciprocal measures in Moscow.

In a comment on Monday, the Embassy called the visa changes an "unjustified complication," which creates "artificial barriers to the normal work of foreign journalists." According to the Embassy, the restrictions "do not correspond to the concepts of freedom of speech and equal access to information."

In late September, the US Department of Homeland Security proposed a rule which would limit the stay of foreign journalists to 240 days, before needing to apply for an extension. Considering that reporters often bring their entire families to the US and tend to spend several years in the country, the constant need to renew would become a complication for many. As things stand, the current time limit is five years.

Also on rt.com 'I was born for that': Hillary Clinton says she'd handle Covid-19 better, but Trump & Russian media 'stole' election from her

According to the Russian Embassy, the current visa arrangement is suitable for all parties.

In the Washington Post, Feature Story News president Simon Marks called the proposed visa changes an "assault on press freedoms by the Trump administration," calling the US a country which "prides itself on a willingness to be scrutinized."

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies