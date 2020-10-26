Politicians from pro-Putin party propose chemical castration for convicted pedophiles in Russia, prepare draft law for parliament

Politicians from Russia's ruling party have proposed a bill that would add chemical castration as a possible punishment for those convicted of pedophilia. Sex with a minor is currently dealt with by a lengthy prison sentence.

Authored by Anatoly Vyborny, a lawmaker from the pro-Putin 'United Russia' grouping, the proposal would add chemical castration to the country's criminal code under “types of compulsory measures,” defining it as “the introduction of drugs into the body that suppress sexual desire.”

Unlike surgical castration, chemical castration does not sterilize, or remove any organs, but simply uses anaphrodisiac drugs to reduce the libido.

According to current legislation, statutory rape of a person under the age of 16 is punishable by up to 4 years in prison, that is increased to 10 years if the victim is under 14. In 2018, the deputy speaker of Russia’s parliament, Irina Yarovaya, proposed introducing life punishment for pedophiles if their victims were less than 14 years old, but the proposal never made it into law.

Sex crimes against minors have increased by 20% since 2016, says Vyborny, who believes that many pedophiles suffer from a disorder, meaning that castration would minimize the likelihood of reoffending.

If the bill is signed into law Russia would join neighboring Poland in legislating for mandatory castration. At the time, Polish politicians claimed that they had Europe's strictest laws on pedophilia.

Earlier this year, Russia's Commissioner for Children's Rights proposed creating a “register of pedophiles” for those who have been released from prison. Similar databases exist around the world, including in Australia and the US.

