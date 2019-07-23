 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia News

Anti-gay MP wants topless men banned from Russian streets

Published time: 23 Jul, 2019 14:50
Get short URL
Anti-gay MP wants topless men banned from Russian streets
© Sputnik / Maxim Blinov
Strolling in underwear or without a t-shirt on is only acceptable at home or on a beach, pro-Christian values MP Vitaly Milonov has stated, comparing men who opt for such ‘outfits’ in any other setting to chimpanzees.

“I demand an administrative ban on walking in the street topless,” Milonov, who became famous for his anti-gay crusade, said.

This is the self-identification of people with less than a third-grade education, and the level of self-expression of a chimpanzee.

However, the MP clarified that he had no problem with ladies wearing short skirts. “I’m only talking about strolling without your t-shirt on; about men with bare chests. It’s wrong from an esthetic point of view,” he said.

What Milonov has only started talking about has already been implemented in Rome. The Italian capital, which is visited by millions of tourists every year, has outlawed topless people from June, introducing a fine of €450 for perpetrators.

Vitaly Milonov at the Russian Parliament. © Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev

Since being elected to the Russian State Duma in 2016, Milonov appears to have championed controversial initiatives. His most notable proposals were: putting warning signs on burgers; banning sales of candy to children under 14, to fight obesity; making Halloween celebrations illegal, as the holiday “draws kids to Satan and suicide”; outlawing sex shops and free porn sites and introducing Prohibition in Russia to prevent the country from “drowning in tons of poisonous brew.”

Also on rt.com MPs threaten to shut down newly-opened prostitution museum in the heart of Moscow

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies