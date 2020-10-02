Putin wishes swift recovery to US counterpart Donald Trump & First Lady Melania after both receive positive Covid-19 test results

The Russian president has wished a swift recovery to Donald and Melania Trump after they tested positive for the the Covid-19 virus. America's first couple are both now in quarantine, just a month out from the US election.

Vladimir Putin sent a cable to Washington on Friday morning. According to a readout published by the Kremlin, he expressed his sincere support for the Trump family during this difficult moment in their lives.

I’m sure your vitality, strong spirit and optimism will help you beat this dangerous virus.

Trump received similar messages on Friday from many other world leaders.

The Russian President’s telegram is strikingly similar to one he sent to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, after he contracted the virus earlier this year. However, contrary to some social media posts from Western media hacks, it's not a carbon copy.

Putin told Johnson that his "energy, optimism and sense of humor" would help him battle Covid-19.

Donald and Melania Trump tested positive for Covid-19 shortly after the same result came back for a close aide of the president, Hope Hicks, who has traveled extensively with her boss during his re-election campaign.

The news sent international markets tumbling despite assurances from the White House that Trump and the first lady were feeling well.

