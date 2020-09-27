Watch DRONE FOOTAGE claiming to show Azeri strikes against air defense systems of Armenia-backed forces

Footage of the “destruction of enemy’s military equipment” has been released by Azerbaijan amid an offensive operation against the Armenia-backed disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The short video was apparently taken from surveillance drone footage and shows strikes against three entrenched military vehicles, each carrying small rotating radars. The targets appear to be a variation of the Soviet 9K33 Osa short-range anti-aircraft systems, but the quality of the video makes it difficult to identify them with certainty.

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said the video exemplified its action against the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh on Sunday, adding that “a large number of military personnel and military equipment” were destroyed by the Azeri side.

The authenticity of the video could not be independently verified.

Earlier, the Armenian military released footage of what it called successful attacks against Azeri tanks during the latest clashes. Several tanks were seriously damaged or destroyed, according to the clips.

Both sides rejected their opponent’s reports as enemy propaganda and denied suffering casualties in the latest flare-up.

Nagorno-Karabakh is a region that split from Azerbaijan some three decades ago, resulting in a protracted armed conflict also involving its ally Armenia. The latest border skirmishes on Sunday started with an Azeri “counteroffensive” operation against the breakaway entity.

