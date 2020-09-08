WATCH: Turkmenistan president blows up explosive barrels with car-mounted MACHINE GUN in latest bizarre stunt
Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has made something of a name for himself with his growing portfolio of bizarre stunts, partaking in everything from rapping, to singing, horse-riding, race-car drifting and, of course, shooting.Also on rt.com Turkmenistan’s president practices drive-by shooting tactics on his bike, because.. why not? (VIDEO)
Following a recent meeting of the State Security Council, Berdimuhamedov decided to outdo even himself by holding a spectacular shooting demonstration for assembled military and law enforcement personnel.
Berdimuhamedov was filmed obliterating a pyramid of explosive barrels with a minigun mounted on top of an SUV in a desert setting, as the assembled crowd celebrated his achievement with polite applause.
He also treated the onlookers to something of a pistol-shooting showcase complete with human-shaped targets.
Turkmenistan's president absolutely mullers a pyramid of oil drums with a machine gun mounted on a Chevy Suburban and hit targets with the world's slowest bullets pic.twitter.com/ijdz1WvZN1— Peter Leonard (@Peter__Leonard) September 8, 2020
However, not everyone online was convinced by the president’s shooting prowess, it seems.
The eagle-eyed may note that he seems to hit anywhere other than the actual barrels before the whole arrangement goes sky-high pic.twitter.com/SXgPQzAmuo— Peter Leonard (@Peter__Leonard) September 8, 2020
Very sensibly did this in the middle of the desert where there was nothing else to hit by mistake. I still expect the audience were a bit nervous.— Jeremy Nicholl (@Russian_Photos) September 8, 2020
