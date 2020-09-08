 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia & Former Soviet Union

WATCH: Turkmenistan president blows up explosive barrels with car-mounted MACHINE GUN in latest bizarre stunt

8 Sep, 2020 16:27
Get short URL
© Newspaper “Golden Age”
© Newspaper “Golden Age”
The president of Turkmenistan has featured in yet another of his grandiose displays of marksmanship, this time sending a group of explosive barrels to the afterlife with his trusty SUV-mounted MINIGUN.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has made something of a name for himself with his growing portfolio of bizarre stunts, partaking in everything from rapping, to singing, horse-riding, race-car drifting and, of course, shooting.

Also on rt.com Turkmenistan’s president practices drive-by shooting tactics on his bike, because.. why not? (VIDEO)

Following a recent meeting of the State Security Council, Berdimuhamedov decided to outdo even himself by holding a spectacular shooting demonstration for assembled military and law enforcement personnel. 

Berdimuhamedov was filmed obliterating a pyramid of explosive barrels with a minigun mounted on top of an SUV in a desert setting, as the assembled crowd celebrated his achievement with polite applause. 

He also treated the onlookers to something of a pistol-shooting showcase complete with human-shaped targets.

However, not everyone online was convinced by the president’s shooting prowess, it seems.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies