Pets for debts? Russia’s MPs to vote on banning bailiffs from seizing domestic animals – MP labels practice 'outrageous cruelty'

Russian parliamentarians will soon vote on new legislation that would ban debt collectors and bailiffs from seizing pets to pay off arrears, according to the bill's author, MP Vladimir Burmatov of the governing 'United Russia.'

Soon after politicians return from their summer vacation on September 9, they will be presented with a list of animals that should be deemed off-limits for debt collectors. According to Burmatov, the legislation would protect all pets not used for entrepreneurial activity.

As things stand, farm animals such as cattle and deer are protected from seizure, but cats and dogs are not.

“From our point of view, this is barbarism, sacrilege, and outrageous cruelty,” he said. “We are talking mainly about cats and dogs, as well as other wild animals that are not officially prohibited from being kept in residential buildings.”

According to Burmantov, all parties represented in the State Duma have expressed their support, including the three largest – United Russia, Communist and Liberal Democrats.

“The fact that this practice exists today in Russia is absurd and disgraceful. Of course, this bill needs to be passed,” said Nikolai Kharitonov, an MP from the Agrarian Party of Russia, which is allied with the Communists.

