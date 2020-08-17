 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Head of Russian team behind world's 1st registered Covid-19 vaccine says Western countries want to 'lure away' his scientists

17 Aug, 2020 13:13
A scientist works inside a laboratory during the production and laboratory testing of a vaccine against the coronavirus disease in Moscow © The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) / Handout via REUTERS
Western research institutions are attempting to poach specialists from the center that created 'Sputnik V' – the formula which made global headlines last week after it became the world's first registered coronavirus vaccine.

However, the director of Moscow's Gamaleya National Research Center has said he is not concerned by the approaches, warning the head-hunters not to waste their time. “They are seeking to lure them away. But they won’t be able to,” Alexander Gintsburg told the 'Russia-1' television channel.

“Our researchers have been working at the Gamaleya Institute for ten years,” he continued. “Any American or European university can only dream of having such researchers.”

According to Gintsburg, the West’s negative response to the newly registered Russian vaccine was quite predictable. He explained that it was mainly down to commercial reasons, hurt feelings and wounded pride. Nevertheless, the scientist doesn't believe it was a coordinated ‘information attack’, but rather an instinctive reaction.

“I wouldn’t call it collusion. I would call it a natural negative reaction of Western companies to the emergence of a Russian product they did not expect,” he stressed. “So, I think we should ignore these negative things that are being directed at us.”

Last week, President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia had registered the world’s first vaccine against Covid-19. Dubbed Sputnik V, it was developed by the Gamaleya Center, and its clinical trials were successfully completed in June-July. The vaccine was developed using a platform that had been used – and perfected – in the preparation of other vaccines.

