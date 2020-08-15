 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Cancel yourself’: Twitter battle erupts after Marge Simpson feels ‘p***d off’ at being compared to Kamala Harris

15 Aug, 2020 09:59
© @TheSimpsons / Twitter
Conservatives have bashed ‘The Simpsons’ on Twitter, after the show released a clip in which cartoon matriarch Marge said she felt “disrespected” when a Trump associate argued that Kamala Harris sounds exactly like her.

The Twitter storm began with a tweet posted by US President Donald Trump’s attorney Jenna Ellis on Thursday, in which she claimed that the Democratic Party’s pick for vice president, Senator Kamala Harris, “sounds like Marge Simpson.”

The team behind the long-running animated series responded the next day by posting a short clip of Marge reacting to Ellis’ tweet. She said that she was “starting to feel a little disrespected” after learning that the comparison to Harris was not mean to be a compliment.

“I teach my children not to name-call, Jenna. I was gonna say I’m p***ed off, but I’m afraid they’d bleep it,” said an annoyed Marge.

The message angered Trump supporters, who described the video as “cringe” and asked Marge to “stay out of this.”

“I’m old enough to remember when ‘The Simpsons’ was funny,” wrote conservative radio show host Ben Shapiro.

Users such as right-wing author Mark Dice even advised the Simpson family matriarch to “cancel yourself before you completely ruin your legacy.”

Raheem Kassam, editor-in-chief of conservative news website ‘The National Pulse’, wrote that Marge “was literally written to parody a nagging and disappointed middle aged woman,” while noting that “Kamala Simpson is real.”

Ellis herself joked that Marge is “probably going to vote Democrat... by mail.”

Meanwhile, Trump critics including Representative Eric Swalwell and ‘Star Trek’ actor George Takei, gladly backed Marge’s message.

Democratic Party strategist Adam Parkhomenko tweeted that the Trump campaign “has been destroyed by Marge Simpson.”

