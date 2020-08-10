PM Mishustin says Covid-19 situation ‘gradually improving’ in Russia, but country remains 4th worst affected globally

While Russia is still home to the fourth highest number of active coronavirus cases in the world, the country is winning the battle with the pandemic. That's according to PM Mikhail Mishustin, himself a survivor of the disease.

Mishustin told the government’s anti-coronavirus coordination council on Monday that a large-scale coronavirus testing programme continues across Russia. He says it remains one of the most effective measures to prevent the infection from spreading.

Also on rt.com Russia has created world’s 1st Covid-19 vaccine, registration expected next week – Health Ministry

“Although the coronavirus situation in the country is gradually improving, we continue monitoring activities that allow us to promptly identify the sick and provide medical treatment to them,” he pointed out.

Meanwhile, the daily growth rate in Russia was below 0.6 percent for the eighth day in a row, on Monday. It is lowest in the remote Chukotka (0) and Nenets regions (0), with the most cases (847) in the Moscow area over the past day.

There are currently 180,972 active coronavirus cases in Russia. The fourth highest tally in the world, after the US (2,369,058), Brazil (815,986) and India (636,887). However, when measured per capita, the overall Russian total falls to 33rd place, behind Belgium, but ahead of Ireland.

Also on rt.com Russia could produce MILLIONS of Covid-19 vaccines every single month by 2021 – Trade & Industry Minister

Last week, Russia’s deputy health minister revealed that Moscow’s Gamelei Center could register the world’s first coronavirus vaccine on Wednesday. Oleg Gridnev said medical workers and the elderly will be given priority for immunization. Other countries are also developing their own potential vaccines, most notably Britain and the US.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!