 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia News

Russian jet intercepts US spy plane over Black Sea for 3rd time in less than a week (VIDEO)

27 Jul, 2020 19:44
Get short URL
Russian jet intercepts US spy plane over Black Sea for 3rd time in less than a week (VIDEO)
© Russia's Defense Ministry
A Russian Su-27 jet was scrambled to escort an American Р-8А Poseidon surveillance plane above the Black Sea after it was spotted once again scanning Russia's southern borders, some 8,000 kilometers away from home.

The radar picked up “an aerial target” approaching the border over the neutral waters on Monday, Russia’s Ministry of Defence said in a statement. An Su-27 fighter jet, which took off from a coastal airfield, approached the object from a safe distance and identified it as Р-8А Poseidon.

The encounter forced the US spy plane to change course, and it started moving away from the country's airspace, while the Su-27 safely returned to base.

“The violation of the Russian border wasn't allowed,” the ministry said.

This latest incident was almost a carbon copy of the other recent intercepts, which took place above the Black Sea last Thursday and Friday. On both occasions, a Р-8А Poseidon was escorted away from the Russian airspace.

Also on rt.com WATCH Russian jets ‘intercept’ US strategic bombers over Baltic Sea

US surveillance and long-range bomber planes, as well as other NATO aircraft, have frequently been spotted near Russia's borders in recent years. The flights, which Moscow deems provocative, have intensified since 2014, when Crimea rejoined Russia and the military conflict in eastern Ukraine broke out.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies