Russian parliamentary bill opens up possibility of fines or imprisonment for calling on Moscow to give away territory

Two prominent Russian politicians have proposed draft laws that would introduce punishments for anyone proposing that Russia surrender territory.

The move follows the approval earlier this month of constitutional changes allowing for such a provision.

The topic is especially emotive in Russia, due to the Western outcry over the 2014 reabsorption of Crimea and persistent Japanese attempts to recover the Kuril Islands, which Tokyo lost to the Soviet Union after the Second World War.

The bill has been brought forward by member of the State Duma and former Justice Minister Pavel Krasheninnikov, along with Andrey Klishas, chair of the Federation Council Committee on constitutional legislation and state construction.

According to news agency TASS, maximum penalties will amount to imprisonment for up to ten years or a fine of up to 500,000 rubles ($7.050).

Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously pointed out that constitutional amendments on the preservation of borders and the impossibility of giving away Russian territories were proposed by members of the public and a working group that suggested constitutional changes, ahead of the recent national vote. The amendments were carried with the support of 78% of voters.

