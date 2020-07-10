 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia News

‘Destructive ideas’: Russia accuses US state-run media of spreading fake information about constitutional amendment vote

10 Jul, 2020 12:15
Get short URL
‘Destructive ideas’: Russia accuses US state-run media of spreading fake information about constitutional amendment vote
FILE PHOTO © Sputnik / Alexey Vetvitckii

By Jonny Tickle

Russia’s media watchdog has charged five US government-controlled outlets of disseminating disinformation about the July 2020 vote on the country’s constitutional amendments.

Russia to impose reciprocal sanctions on UK following publication of ‘Magnitsky List’ READ MORE: Russia to impose reciprocal sanctions on UK following publication of ‘Magnitsky List’

The outlets – Radio Liberty, Crimea.Realities, Caucasus.Realities, Siberia.Realities and North.Realities – are all part of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL), a group of websites tasked with being consistent with the US’s foreign-policy objectives, according to the mission statement of their parent body, USAGM. They are further obliged to have the capability to “provide a surge capacity to support United States foreign-policy objectives during crises abroad.”

“A number of materials were handed over to the Ministry of Internal Affairs to bring administrative responsibility to those resources through which fake, unreliable information was distributed,” said Vadim Subbotin, the deputy head of media watchdog Roskomnadzor, at a State Duma commission meeting on foreign interference in Russia.

Subbotin also added that the websites run by RFE/RL act as both harsh propaganda and soft power, sharing “destructive ideas.”

The vote ended on July 1, with 77.92 percent of voters supporting the constitutional changes. Among the amendments were the definition of marriage as a union between a man and a woman, the restriction of top officials from having foreign passports, and the annulment of President Vladimir Putin’s served terms, allowing him to run for office two more times.

Also on rt.com Russians vote in favor of changes to constitution potentially enabling Putin to remain as president until 2036 – exit polls

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies