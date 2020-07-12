The wet set: WATCH passengers sheltering under umbrellas as 'rain' falls INSIDE airborne plane

A bizarre accident occurred aboard of a Russian passenger jet, in which travelers were showered with water dripping from its ceiling. The 'rain' turned out to be pretty hard, as some passengers had to hide under umbrellas.

Footage of the leaky situation emerged online over the weekend, promptly going viral on Russian-language social media. The video shows the passengers trying to take shelter from the water dripping from the plane's ceiling.

Some of the travelers came well-prepared and whipped out umbrellas, while others apparently got wet and grumpily commented about the leak, berating the plane and the company.

The video is said to have been filmed on board a Rossiya Airlines flight from the Siberian city of Khabarovsk to the resort of Sochi.

The air carrier promised to investigate the incident, adding that no one had actually made any complaint over any leaks. The company suggested that an accumulation of condensation might have been behind the 'rain.'

