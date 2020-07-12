 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Stomach-churning turbulence leaves passengers screaming & praying on flight from Riyadh (VIDEO)

12 Jul, 2020 10:06
FILE PHOTO © Amit Talwar / Pixabay
Passengers on an IndiGo flight from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia were terrified when their plane experienced severe turbulence moments before landing in Srinagar, the largest city in Jammu & Kashmir.

Video footage recorded inside the aircraft shows the chaos on board, as people scream and cry while the plane rocks and drops dramatically.

Frightened passengers on IndiGo flight 6E9822 grab onto the shaking seats and pray and wail as the cabin crew continues to make announcements. 

The plane “shook dangerously, which panicked passengers, especially the elderly who lost their balance despite having seatbelts on,” one of those on board later told The Mirror. 

Many of the people on the flight were Kashmiris who had been stranded in Saudi Arabia because of the coronavirus lockdown, and everyone was wearing masks or visors. 

The IndiGo aircraft managed to land safely at Srinagar International Airport, the Kashmir Monitor reports, much to the relief of those on board, who celebrated and offered prayers of thanks.

