‘No need to panic the others’: United passenger watches FLAMES shoot from plane engine, doesn’t want to upset anyone (VIDEO)

A terrified United Airlines passenger had a particularly odd response when he saw flames shooting out of an engine during his flight. Not wanting to cause a panic, he just sat there and said nothing.

Thomas Chorny was flying from San Diego to Chicago on Monday when he looked out the window during some turbulence and was greeted with the alarming sight of long bursts of flames belching out of an engine on the right wing.

Despite being in a potentially life-threatening situation, Chorny managed to calmly record a clip of the fiery emissions, before the pilot idled the engine and the flames went out. Though he suspected some other passengers caught sight of the horrifying spectacle, he decided not to voice his concerns as he saw “no need to panic the others.”

“Strange to sit there & think ‘What if this is it?’ To just sit there & accept the potential fate that seems to be a possibility,” he later tweeted.

Strange to sit there & think ‘What if this is it?’ To just sit there & accept the potential fate that seems to be a possibility & not tell the sleeping people all around you. No need to panic the others. I’m a pretty calm person but took me a while to stop the shakes & trembles. pic.twitter.com/4rWfNvFhBM — Thomas Chorny (@SteepleCoach) December 16, 2019

The pilots made an emergency landing in Albuquerque, New Mexico, but apparently were oblivious to the dramatic nature of their engine troubles, as Chorny tweeted: “I had to show them the video when we landed because they didn’t know there were flames. Talk to your pilots, people!!!”

😦😳 🔥 just diverted UAL flight 366 SAN-ORD to Albuquerque because of flames coming out of the right engine. I had to show them the video when we landed because they didn’t know there were flames. Talk to your pilots people!!! #UnitedAirlines#CNN#StillShaking — Thomas Chorny (@SteepleCoach) December 16, 2019

No injuries were reported in the incident, and the passengers continued their journey on a different plane.

