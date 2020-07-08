‘Mind your own business’: Foreign Ministry tells US to look in the mirror after it accused Russia of attack on ‘media freedom’

Russia has hit back at US Embassy spokeswoman Rebecca Ross after she tweeted that recent arrests of Russian journalists are “starting to look like a concerted campaign against media freedom.”

The accusation comes after the detainment of former journalist Ivan Safronov, currently an adviser to the head of Russian Space Agency Roscosmos. The Federal Security Service (FSB) accused Safronov of working for Czech intelligence and transmitting classified information about Russian arms sales to foreign countries. If found guilty, Safronov could face up to 20 years in prison.

“#Russia through the eyes of the media in 2020” is a more current topic. Watching arrest after arrest of Russian journalists – it’s starting to look like a concerted campaign against #MediaFreedom. @mfa_russia — Rebecca Ross (@USEmbRuPress) July 7, 2020

Ross was referring to a comment by Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, who, on July 7, spoke at an online conference called ‘The world through the eyes of the media in 2020’. Zakharova claimed that the US has moved away from the concept of “freedom of the media, freedom of speech, protection of the rights of journalists and generally understanding what freedom of speech is.”

Also on rt.com Fake story on Russians paying Afghans ‘bounty’ to kill Americans latest example of appalling US/UK media coverage of Russia

Safronov’s arrest is the latest in a succession of journalists to be involved in the criminal system. Earlier this week, Svetlana Prokopyeva was convicted for ‘justifying terrorism’, after writing an opinion article explaining the possible reason that a man detonated a bomb in a local FSB office. In late May, Novaya Gazeta journalist Ilya Azar was detained for 10 days for protesting the arrest of Vladimir Vorontsov, an activist focused on the actions of police.

Also on rt.com ‘Unsophisticated’ disinformation: Moscow rebuffs NYT story alleging Russia offered Taliban money to kill US troops in Afghanistan

Most famously, in 2019, Meduza journalist Ivan Golunov was arrested and charged with a drug-related crime by Moscow law enforcement. He was later released after evidence emerged that drugs were planted on him by police officers.

Mind your own business. — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) July 7, 2020

On Twitter, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs told the US Embassy to “mind [their] own business.”

In recent months, freedom of the press in the US has come to the forefront of international attention after a series of televised detainments during Black Lives Matter protests. Several American journalists also reported being the targets of violence, with police even shooting a camera crew in Louisville, Kentucky.

This just happened on live tv. Wow, what a douche bag. pic.twitter.com/dQKheEcCvb — Christopher Bishop (@ChrisBishopL1C4) May 30, 2020

According to a tell-all book by former US National Security Advisor John Bolton, US President Donald Trump has also shown dismay for journalists, calling for them to be “executed.” The quote was backed up by Guy Snodgrass, a speechwriter for former US Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis.

"Bolton alleges Trump privately told him reporters deserve prison. "These people should be executed. They are scumbags.""Can confirm. This sentiment expressed again during Trump's meeting with Mattis in the Pentagon.https://t.co/8JdBVA6xYU — Guy Snodgrass (@GuySnodgrass) June 17, 2020

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!