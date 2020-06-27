 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia News

‘Unsophisticated’ disinformation: Moscow rebuffs NYT story alleging Russia offered Taliban money to kill US troops in Afghanistan

27 Jun, 2020 11:00
Get short URL
‘Unsophisticated’ disinformation: Moscow rebuffs NYT story alleging Russia offered Taliban money to kill US troops in Afghanistan
Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani and US President Donald Trump speak to US soldiers at Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan. November 2019. © Olivier Douliery / AFP
The Russian Foreign Ministry has rejected a US media report claiming Moscow offered to pay jihadi militants to attack US soldiers in Afghanistan. It said such 'fake news' merely betrays the low skill levels of US spy agencies.

Citing US intelligence officials – unnamed, of course – the New York Times reported that, last year, Moscow had “covertly offered rewards” to Taliban-linked militants to attack American troops and their NATO allies in Afghanistan.

On Saturday, the Russian Foreign Ministry dismissed the NYT story as “fake information.”

This unsophisticated plant clearly illustrates the low intellectual abilities of the propagandists from  US intelligence, who, instead of inventing something more plausible, resort to conjuring up such nonsense.

“Then again, what else can one expect from intelligence services that have bungled the 20-year war in Afghanistan,” the ministry said.

Moscow has suggested that this misinformation was “planted” because the US may be against Russia “assisting” in peace talks between the Taliban and the internationally-recognised government in Kabul.

Also on rt.com US-led coalition ‘restricts’ its ‘last remaining’ metrics on Taliban attacks in Afghanistan – watchdog

US-led NATO troops have been fighting the Taliban in Afghanistan since 2001. The campaign, launched in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, has cost Washington billions of dollars and resulted in the loss of thousands of American soldiers’ lives. Despite maintaining a military presence for almost two decades, the US has failed to defeat the Taliban, which is still in control of vast swaths of the country.

Moreover, the office of the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction has compiled several reports detailing how tens of millions of US taxpayers’ funds have been spent on dubious regeneration projects.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies