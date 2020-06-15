Putin says Communists oppose proposed Russian constitutional changes because they want to re-establish one-party dictatorship

President Vladimir Putin has accused the Russian Communist Party of calling on its supporters to reject constitutional changes because they “have always advocated the dictatorship of the proletariat” and seek its restoration.

The Communists are the only party represented in the country's parliament advocating a 'no' in the national vote on the amendments that will take place on July 1. They ruled the roost during seven decades of one-party rule in the old Soviet Union before it collapsed in 1991.

According to Communist Party Leader Gennady Zyuganov, the amendments proposed by Putin “strengthen the presidential dictatorship and consolidate oligarchic domination,” with the Communists instead demanding “a fundamental repair of the Basic Law.” Russia's leader disputed Zyuganov's claims, and explained that under the proposed amendments the “president gives up some very significant powers.”

Also on rt.com Nationwide vote on Russian constitutional changes to be held on July 1 – Putin

The July 1 all-Russian vote on the proposed constitution was initially scheduled for April 22 but was postponed due to Covid-19. Amongst other amendments, the proposed changes include the classification of marriage as a union of a man and a woman, the indexation of pensions, and banning important officials from having foreign citizenship. Most controversially, the new constitution would also reset Putin's served terms to zero, allowing him to potentially rule as president until 2036.

Also on rt.com Will Putin’s new constitution amendments mean Moscow ditches its international nuclear commitments?

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!