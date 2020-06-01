Nationwide vote on changes to Russia's constitution to be held on July 1 – Putin

Russians will be able to vote on a package of amendments to the constitution within a month, with the much-anticipated event officially scheduled for July 1, President Vladimir Putin has announced.

The date looks “quite suitable for holding an all-Russian vote on constitutional amendments,” the president said on Monday. Scheduling the vote for July 1 is also “impeccable” from the legal point of view, Putin added.

He said the government will now have 30 days “to settle some technical issues” and be prepared to ensure voter safety during the Covid-19 epidemic.

The virus, which is still blighting Russian cities, seems to be loosening its grip, Putin pointed out. That provides an opportunity for the government to “take additional steps to improve the situation,” including by stockpiling protective equipment and letting citizens get accustomed to a new way of life during the pandemic.

Putin also encouraged Russians to use these 30 days to figure out their attitude towards proposed constitutional changes.

The vote was initially due to take place on April 22, but was postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Among other things, the amendments in question involve shifting some presidential powers to the State Duma, restricting the president’s time in office, and banning officials from having foreign citizenship.

