Putin proposes national vote on amendments to Russia's constitution

Russians may be asked to vote on some key changes to the constitution, including setting out its supremacy over international law, as well as tightening background requirements for presidential candidates, President Putin said.

Amendments to the constitution could be brought up for a popular vote to ensure “the development of Russia as a welfare and rule-of-law state,” the Russian President told in his annual state of the nation address.

One of the key issues Putin outlined was that Russia should abide by international acts only if they don’t come into conflict with the country’s own constitution. Adopted back in 1993, it should serve as a prime source “in our legal environment,” he stated.

International agreements and treaties, as well as decisions by international bodies may apply in Russia “only to the extent that they do not entail restrictions on the rights and freedoms of people and citizens, and do not contradict our constitution.”

The President then suggested stricter profiling of the top political brass, starting with presidential candidates and going all the way down.

An amended constitution would include compulsory requirements for “persons holding positions crucial for ensuring the country’s security and sovereignty,” including the Prime Minister, cabinet members, governors, heads of federal agencies, MPs and judges. They should be barred from having foreign citizenship or residence permit, Putin proposed.

Anyone willing to run for President will be subject to “even more stringent requirements.” Aside from the absence of foreign citizenship “not only during elections, but also at any time earlier,” a candidate must have lived in Russia for at least 25 years – as opposed to the current 10 years.

