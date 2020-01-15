 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
15 Jan, 2020 10:19
Five nuclear-armed states must work together to neutralize threat of ‘global war’ – Putin
A UN Security Council meeting. © AFP / UN / Mark Garten
The nuclear-armed countries, permanent UN Security Council members, must work on a common approach aimed at preventing a global war, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said.

Putin made the comments during his annual state-of-the-nation address on Wednesday.

The president said that five permanent members of the UN Security Council – the US, China, Russia, Britain and France – must devise “measures aimed at neutralizing any conditions for a global war.”

Putin also noted that, for the first time in history, Russia is “not catching up” to anyone in terms of its defense capabilities.

Instead, it is the other countries that are racing to develop advanced weapons that Russia already posseses.

The president said the five permanent members of the UN Security Council – the US, China, Russia, Britain and France – carry a “special responsibility for securing the sustainable development of humanity.”

These five nations must begin to devise measures aimed at neutralizing any conditions for a global war, and develop new approaches towards securing the stability of the planet.

At the same time, Russia is “not threatening anyone and does not seek to impose its will” on other countries.

