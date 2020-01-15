Five nuclear-armed states must work together to neutralize threat of ‘global war’ – Putin

The nuclear-armed countries, permanent UN Security Council members, must work on a common approach aimed at preventing a global war, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said.

Putin made the comments during his annual state-of-the-nation address on Wednesday.

The president said that five permanent members of the UN Security Council – the US, China, Russia, Britain and France – must devise “measures aimed at neutralizing any conditions for a global war.”

Putin also noted that, for the first time in history, Russia is “not catching up” to anyone in terms of its defense capabilities.

Instead, it is the other countries that are racing to develop advanced weapons that Russia already posseses.

At the same time, Russia is “not threatening anyone and does not seek to impose its will” on other countries.

