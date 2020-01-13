 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Trump defends killing of Soleimani regardless of ‘imminent’ threat, says he had a 'horrible past'

13 Jan, 2020 15:57
File photo © ATTA KENARE / AFP
US President Donald Trump has lashed out against the “fake news media” and their “Democrat partners” over criticism of his administration’s decision to assassinate Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

The president claimed in tweets marred with misspellings that it does not matter if Soleimani presented an imminent threat to the US, something he had said previously to defend the assassination, because of the general’s “horrible past.”

Trump also accused the media of trying to portray “terrorist Soleimani” as a “wonderful guy.”

Though the president has claimed the January 3 assassination of Soleimani was due to the general planning attacks against US forces and embassies, his own defense secretary admitted on Sunday that he “didn’t see” any specific evidence to suggest those attacks were imminent.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also struggled to define the “imminent” threat Soleimani presented to the US in a recent press conference where he claimed the US “got it right” with their decision to kill the general.

