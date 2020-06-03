 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia News

‘Let’s go!’: Russia to build elevators greeting passengers with voice of first cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin

3 Jun, 2020 11:41
Get short URL
‘Let’s go!’: Russia to build elevators greeting passengers with voice of first cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin
© Sputnik / Kirill Kalinnikov

By Jonny Tickle

A Russian factory is to start producing elevators equipped with the voice of Yuri Gagarin, the first man in space. The elevators will greet those entering with the astronaut’s most famous phrase: “Poekhali!” (“Let’s go!”)

There’s a secret message in Russia’s largest mural of Gagarin; want to know what it says? READ MORE: There’s a secret message in Russia’s largest mural of Gagarin; want to know what it says?

On April 12, 1961, Gagarin became the first man to journey into outer space, completing one orbit of the Earth. As his spacecraft was about to be launched, he announced, “Let’s go!”, which subsequently became a popular expression throughout the Soviet Union, and is still the phrase most associated with space flight in Russia today.

Gagarin’s voice will be installed into elevators made by the Ust-Katav car-building plant – a factory linked to Russia’s space agency, Roscosmos. It’s located in Ust-Katav, a small town in the Chelyabinsk Region, about 1,500km from Moscow. The new elevators will begin their ascent or descent with Gagarin’s voice announcing, ‘Let’s go!’, before music is played. By the end of 2020, the factory aims to produce about 50 elevators a month, and up to 5,000 a year by 2025.

RT
Vostok 1 spacecraft. Launched from Earth (April 12, 1961) with the first cosmonaut, Yuri Gagarin, aboard. Still from a documentary shot in 1968 © Sputnik

RT
Cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin aboard 'Vostok-1' spacecraft (from 1960s 'The Soviets in the Space' documentary) © Sputnik

Before becoming an astronaut, Gagarin was a pilot in the Soviet Air Force. Following his achievement in space, he was hailed as a celebrity in the Soviet Union, and had streets, squares, and even towns named after him. He died in a plane crash on March 27, 1968, aged just 34.

Also on rt.com You too can repeat Yuri Gagarin’s 1st-ever spaceflight: Russia announces space tourism projects

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies