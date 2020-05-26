Crew killed in SECOND Russian military Mi-8 helicopter crash-landing within week

At least four people have been killed after a Russian Air Force Mi-8 helicopter crash-landed and caught fire near the town of Anadyr in Russia's far eastern Chukotka region.

The entire crew was killed in the incident, which occurred during a training flight, the military has confirmed. Local emergency services earlier reported at least four casualties.

Вертолет Ми-8 совершил жёсткую посадку на Чукотке.Машина министерства обороны села в районе аэропорта "Угольные копи" в Анадыре. Предварительно, на борту было четыре человека, все они погибли. pic.twitter.com/Nktdz4msGG — Mash (@mash_breaking) May 26, 2020

While the exact cause of the crash remains unknown, initial data suggests a possible equipment malfunction. A special investigative group has been dispatched to the crash site to carry out a probe, where the aircraft’s black boxes have already been recovered.

This is the second fatal incident involving a Mi-8 helicopter within the last week. On May 19, four crew members were killed in a similar accident northwest of Moscow.

Developed in the Soviet Union in the mid-1960s, Mi-8 military transport and multipurpose helicopters are considered among the most reliable and heavily produced choppers in the world. The aircraft are still manufactured in Russia and are actively used in more than 50 countries.

