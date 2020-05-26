 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia News

Crew killed in SECOND Russian military Mi-8 helicopter crash-landing within week

26 May, 2020 04:38
Get short URL
Crew killed in SECOND Russian military Mi-8 helicopter crash-landing within week
FILE PHOTO ©  Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
At least four people have been killed after a Russian Air Force Mi-8 helicopter crash-landed and caught fire near the town of Anadyr in Russia's far eastern Chukotka region.

The entire crew was killed in the incident, which occurred during a training flight, the military has confirmed. Local emergency services earlier reported at least four casualties.

While the exact cause of the crash remains unknown, initial data suggests a possible equipment malfunction. A special investigative group has been dispatched to the crash site to carry out a probe, where the aircraft’s black boxes have already been recovered.

Also on rt.com Crew killed as Russian military Mi-8 helicopter crash lands in Moscow region

This is the second fatal incident involving a Mi-8 helicopter within the last week. On May 19, four crew members were killed in a similar accident northwest of Moscow.

Developed in the Soviet Union in the mid-1960s, Mi-8 military transport and multipurpose helicopters are considered among the most reliable and heavily produced choppers in the world. The aircraft are still manufactured in Russia and are actively used in more than 50 countries.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies