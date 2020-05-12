PROPAGANDA has diminished the Soviet Union’s role in victory over fascism – Russian foreign minister

The White House shocked the internet on May 8 when it posted a now-infamous tweet declaring the USA and the UK as the victors of World War II, omitting the USSR. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov believes propaganda is to blame.

Speaking at a press conference, Lavrov recalled how, at the Holocaust Forum in January, US Vice President Mike Pence forgot that the Soviets liberated Auschwitz.

“To be frank, it doesn’t surprise me to hear such things,” he said, following an online meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers. “It’s not because we suspect that any particular politician is deliberately obscuring history – it’s a result of the processing of public consciousness, and that includes politicians, as it turns out. They didn’t develop immunity from what is spread by propaganda.”

Also on rt.com Russia waging ‘HYBRID WAR’ on Europe by protesting removal of Soviet liberator statue, claims Czech official who had it torn down

He also noted how some are trying to hold the Soviet Union equally responsible with Hitler’s Germany for unleashing the Second World War.

In regards to the May 8 social media posts by the White House, Lavrov called the situation “unfortunate.”

On May 8, 1945, America and Great Britain had victory over the Nazis! "America's spirit will always win. In the end, that's what happens." pic.twitter.com/umCOwRXWlB — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 8, 2020

“Of course, this is an unfortunate story, especially since just a couple of weeks ago, at the end of April, on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the meeting on the Elbe, Presidents Putin and Trump adopted a joint statement giving a principled assessment of that victory, and the contribution this victory brought to the modern world order,” Lavrov said.

The meeting on the Elbe took place on April 25, 1945, when Soviet and American troops came into contact with each other on the Elbe River in East Germany.

Also on rt.com Freak V-Day glitch? Facebook engine CENSORS iconic photo with Soviet flag raised over Reichstag (PHOTOS)

Yesterday, the Russian Foreign Ministry posted a sharp rebuke on Facebook, explaining that “the topic of the saсred deeds of the older generation in that war must not turn into another problem in bilateral relations, which are going through hard times as it is.”

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!