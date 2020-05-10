 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Several dead after blaze traps bed-ridden patients in hospice outside Moscow

10 May, 2020 22:23
© RT
At least nine people have died after a fire ripped through part of a nursing home leaving about 20 immobile patients trapped inside the facility, its second floor being engulfed with flames. It's unclear what sparked the blaze.

The fire, which erupted shortly after midnight local time, spread to the area of 15 sq. m. (160 square feet) before it could have been put down by the firefighters.

The blaze reportedly started at the second floor of the private elderly care home, located in Krasnogorsk, northwest of Moscow. The facility, that works as a hospice, has been housing dozens of patients. 

At the moment of the incident, about two dozen bed-ridden patients were inside, local emergencies services told Interfax news agency. The authorities have confirmed that at least nine people lost their lives due to the inferno. There have been conflicting reports as to the number of the victims. A source in the emergency services told TASS that 10 people died due to the exposure to smoke.

A total of 17 patients were evacuated by rescues. Twenty people, among them both residents and staffers were able to leave the facility on their own.

The facility was apparently not authorized to care for terminally ill patients, or serve as a nursing home, spokesperson for the Krasnogorsk district administration told RIA Novosti.

“According to the documents, there should’ve been an ordinary house. No hospice has been registered here.”

An investigation has been launched by Russia’s prosecutor's office into the incident.

