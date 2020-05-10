Several dead after blaze traps bed-ridden patients in hospice outside Moscow

At least nine people have died after a fire ripped through part of a nursing home leaving about 20 immobile patients trapped inside the facility, its second floor being engulfed with flames. It's unclear what sparked the blaze.

The fire, which erupted shortly after midnight local time, spread to the area of 15 sq. m. (160 square feet) before it could have been put down by the firefighters.

The blaze reportedly started at the second floor of the private elderly care home, located in Krasnogorsk, northwest of Moscow. The facility, that works as a hospice, has been housing dozens of patients.

В подмосковном Красногорске загорелся хоспис. Там проживали престарелые постояльцы, среди которых были и лежачие. На данный момент спасатели подтвердили смерть девяти человек. Предварительная причина пожара — неосторожное обращение с огнем pic.twitter.com/blpp8dr0dW — Лента.ру (@lentaruofficial) May 10, 2020

At the moment of the incident, about two dozen bed-ridden patients were inside, local emergencies services told Interfax news agency. The authorities have confirmed that at least nine people lost their lives due to the inferno. There have been conflicting reports as to the number of the victims. A source in the emergency services told TASS that 10 people died due to the exposure to smoke.

A total of 17 patients were evacuated by rescues. Twenty people, among them both residents and staffers were able to leave the facility on their own.

🔥 9 человек погибли при пожаре в подмосковном Красногорске. Там загорелся частный хоспис. Несколько пациентов успели выйти из здания, девятерых увезла скорая. Лежачие больные выбраться не смогли pic.twitter.com/GPKAHfxuCY — НТВ (@ntvru) May 10, 2020

The facility was apparently not authorized to care for terminally ill patients, or serve as a nursing home, spokesperson for the Krasnogorsk district administration told RIA Novosti.

“According to the documents, there should’ve been an ordinary house. No hospice has been registered here.”

An investigation has been launched by Russia’s prosecutor's office into the incident.

