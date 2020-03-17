1,000-megawatt dancefloor: Russian nuclear workers liven up reactor hall with Latino beat to support Eurovision bid

A humming concrete pit of deadly radiation may seem like a discouraging scene for dancing, but not if you really want to support your nation’s Eurovision song contest bid – these Russians prove.

Clad in white suits and hardhats, Kursk Nuclear Power Plant workers filmed themselves dancing right next to the top of one of the plant’s four 1,000-megawatt reactors. The scene may seem somewhat bizarre for the uninitiated, but they were in fact simply recreating the music video for Little Big’s ‘Uno’.

Freaky Russian mega-stars Little Big will be representing the nation in the upcoming Eurovision song contest, and have asked old and newfound fans to record their takes on the song.

Admittedly, the guys from Kursk are a bit on the strange side among the thousands who have risen to the challenge. But they get extra points for fidelity – namely for finding a short, pot-bellied fellow to recreate the signature hilarious dance moves shown in the original video.

Little Big are yet to sink or swim on the international stage, but seem to be doing well online, scoring almost 30 million views and over 1.5 million likes on YouTube in less than a week.

