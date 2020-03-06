Ukrainian Chess grand master and girlfriend FOUND DEAD in Moscow — 'laughing gas' suspected

Stanislav Bogdanovich, a chess grand master from Odessa, Ukraine, has been found dead in Moscow with his girlfriend, Alexandra Vernigora. The two Ukrainians lived together in the Russian capital's Filyovsky Park district.

Moscow media reports say the pair were apparently poisoned by laughing gas, with their bodies found near balloons containing nitrous oxide. A source told Interfax that the heads of both victims were in plastic bags, and next to their bed was a gas canister.

Bogdanovich recently represented Russia in an internet chess match against Ukraine, which he won, causing an uproar in his homeland. The 27-year-old was crowned the 2013 Quick Chess champion of Ukraine an,d was previously the champion of Odessa. His girlfriend was an 18-year-old student at Moscow State University and also an accomplished chess player.

In a Facebook post, subsequently deleted, Bogdanovich wrote that playing for Russia was "best for business" and that "it would be ugly, as a guest, to oppose those who provide a warm welcome."

Julia Ivanova, a representative of Moscow's Investigative Committee, confirmed that the bodies of a young man and a girl born in 1993 and 2001, respectively, were found. She added that there was no sign of any violence.

On March 3, Bogdanovich was added to the 'Mirotvorets' list, a Kiev-based website that names people considered to be 'enemies of Ukraine.' Is it linked to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), which is the Ukrainian successor to the Soviet-era KGB.

