Plane bad luck? FOUR Russian flights make emergency landings in ONE DAY

They say bad things often come in threes, but Russians, as ever, like to do it differently. On Tuesday four jets didn't make it to their intended destinations due to a clutch of mishaps.

Early in the morning, a plane flying from the Far Eastern capital Vladivostok to Moscow was forced to make an emergency landing in Khabarovsk. According to a RIA Novosti source, the Airbus A330 operated by Russian flag-carrier Aeroflot received an anonymous message with a security threat.

“The plane and baggage were checked, the warning has been found to not be true,” the spokesman said. “On-board catering is currently loading. In the near future, passengers will be assembled and put on board, after which the plane will go to its destination.”

Shortly after, a flight from Siberia's largest city Novosibirsk to the capital was forced to make an unscheduled landing in Perm due to an almost identical situation. The S7 aircraft was the subject of a bomb threat and subsequently made a sharp 90-degree turn over the Republic of Udmurtia in order to land quickly in Perm.

Before the morning was over an Aeroflot shuttle from Moscow to Zurich returned back to Russia's busiest airport, Sheremetyevo. Unlike the previous two incidents, the Boeing 737-800 instead was forced to land owing to “technical reasons,” according to the airline's press service.

Later, a passenger plane flying the Moscow to Sofia route turned back to Russia almost two hours after departure. The Airbus A320 operated by Aeroflot, was forced to make the U-turn after a malfunction with the ground collision warning system. “The plane landed safely at 12:39 Moscow time,” according to a TASS source.

