‘More powers, more responsibilities’: Putin proposes granting parliament power to choose PM & form government

Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed granting parliament more powers to nominate key government officials, adding that the president will not be able to reject their picks.

Under the current law, the president nominates the candidate for prime minister, who then must be approved by the lower house of parliament, the State Duma.

In his annual state-of-the-nation address on Wednesday, Putin proposed to change this by “allowing the State Duma not only to approve but to choose” the PM. Under his plan, the prime minister would then present parliament with the candidacies of the deputy prime ministers and government ministers, which the parliament would also confirm.

Putin stressed that the president will “not have the power” to reject any of the candidacies confirmed by the parliament.

“Taking the major responsibility for forming the government would also mean taking the major responsibility for its policies,” Putin said.

The changes require amending the Constitution, which Putin proposed to do through a referendum. “In the end, it’s for the people to decide,” he said.

